ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a teenager in downtown St. Louis early Monday morning.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking along Convention Plaza just after midnight. We are told he sought help two blocks away on Washington Avenue.

Police say the teen was struck once in the buttocks and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing. Investigators have no suspects or motive.

6/29/2020 12:10:00AM

1300 Convention St Louis Missouri

16/yo victim was shot in the right buttocks. While walking down the street, the victim heard several shots and felt pain he was able to get help on Washington Ave He is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/UmZbSPCyv3 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 29, 2020