17 arrested outside the Florissant Police Department after protest

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Seventeen people were arrested Sunday night after protesters clashed with officers outside of the Florissant police headquarters.

Police say the marchers blocked Lindbergh Boulevard, threw things at police and damaged property near the police department. Among the charges were trespassing, unlawful assembly, and failure to disperse.

Last month sixteen people were Saturday, June 28 after protesters gathered outside the Florissant Police Department demanding the resignation of a now-former Florissant police officer drive his SUV into an unarmed man.