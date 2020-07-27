17 of Missouri’s 81 health departments have received CARES Act funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – There are 81 health departments in Missouri, but only 17 of them have received their CARES Act funding.

Parson was stern Monday, saying local health agencies need to receive that funding so they can build up their capacities for testing and contact tracing.

He said overall counties and municipalities have been given more than $500 million.

“Not enough of the money has gotten to the people who are doing front line public health response,” Parson said.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services joined Parson during the briefing and said contact tracing is vital.

DHSS has 37 contact tracers who have been supporting local agencies since the beginning. DHSS is also currently training 150 more contact tracers to assist local agencies and they’re providing more support around the state by way of translators.

“We are not defenseless and we must all do our part to keep our families friends and fellow Missourians safe,” Parson said.

The governor will be visiting with superintendents, administrators and teachers of different school districts throughout the week.