17-year-old arrested for first-degree murder from November

ST. LOUIS – A teenager has been arrested for first-degree murder in the November 23 shooting death of a woman.

Joyce Freeman, 20, was shot in the 3900 block of South Broadway. Officers found her inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police announced Friday that 17-year-old Eric Williams was arrested for first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon – shooting into a motor vehicle and first degree property damage.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).