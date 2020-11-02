17-year-old arrested for July Walnut Park West shooting of 5 people, killing 3

ST. LOUIS- A 17-year-old male was arrested for the shooting of five people in July, killing three of the victims.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Joshua Amerson has been identified and charged for the crime.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened July 29 just before 1:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting and found 5 males with gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims died at the location of the shooting: 22-year-old Malik Taylor, 18-year-old Elijah McKinney, and 18-year-old Daijon Nearing.

The other two victims who were 37 and 17-years-old were taken to the hospital.

Amerson was charged with one count of 1st-degree murder, two counts of 2nd-degree murder, one count of 1st-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of weapons–shooting from a motor vehicle, and five counts of Armed Criminal Action.

