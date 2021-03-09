18-year-old charged with south St. Louis murder from February

ST. LOUIS – A teenager has been arrested for first-degree murder and armed criminal action for an incident on February 5, 2021 in south St. Louis.

It happened off of Watson Road on Leola near Maurice. Don Yorker, 53, had just gotten home from work around 6:00 on a Friday night, according to friends. He stepped out to get his mail and never made it back into the house.

According to friends, a man in a white car pulled into Yorker’s cul-de-sac as Yorker was getting his mail, asked Yorker for directions, then shot Yorker in the eye.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ledra Craig, 18, is in custody.

A reward for $15,000 was offered for a tip leading to the arrest of Yorker’s killer. $5,000 would come from CrimeStoppers and $10,000 would come from Yorker’s employer US Tape and Label.