18-year-old fatally shot on front porch of north city home

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers responded to a call for a shooting Saturday evening at approximately 8:22 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud.

When officers arrived they found the victim, 18-year-old Richard Walters suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).