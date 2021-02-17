18-year-old shot and killed in Country Club Hills

ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue Wednesday at about 1:45 a.m.

An officer from the City of Country Club Hills found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot. The victim was then taken to a hospital for life-saving treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

On the scene of a shooting 7400 block of West Florissant one person transported to the hospital. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/a3HLu43Kz1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) February 17, 2021

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

Any one with information regarding this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).