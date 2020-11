WELLSTON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old in extremely critical condition after being shot in the head twice Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred on Etzel Avenue but is not aware of the exact location at this time.

The victim was dropped off at a local hospital in a car after the incident occurred.

Homicide detectives were requested and are handling the incident.

