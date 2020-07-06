19 restaurants participating in All-Star Alton Restaurant Week 2020

ST. LOUIS – Restaurants in Alton are hoping for a boost in business during the city’s All-star Restaurant Week.

Nineteen locally owned and operated restaurants in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton, and Bethalto will be taking part in the event which starts Friday, July 10, and runs through Sunday, July 19.

The restaurants will showcase the best of the best for anyone looking for some unique cuisines and a dining adventure. Diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch set at $15 and dinners for $30 or in some cases two can dine for $30.

A “no contact pickup option” will be implemented at the Alton Visitor Center which remains closed to the public. Please watch for directional signage.

