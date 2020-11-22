19-year-old charged with looting in case tied to killing of retired police captain

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 19-year-old for looting in connection with an investigation into the murder of a retired St. Louis police captain.

David Dorn was killed June 2, 2020, while working as a security officer at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Looters broke into the store around 2:30 a.m. and Dorn was fatally shot. He was 77.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Kyri Morgan was charged with second-degree burglary for looting in that incident.

Police made several arrests in the weeks following Dorn’s murder and prosecutors charged suspects for the killing or the break-in.

Back in June, Mark Jackson was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, robbery, and burglary. Prosecutors also charged Stephan Cannon with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A third suspect, Jimmie Robinson, was charged with burglary, armed criminal action, stealing, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

That same month, Samuel Simpson was arrested and charged with burglary and stealing.

Kyri Morgan