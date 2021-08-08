19-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident in Lincoln County, MO

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 19-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday in Lincoln County on Highway DD.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road that curved to the left. The driver overcorrected a few times and ended up traveling off the right side of the road again when the car overturned and hit a tree.

The passenger in the car, 19-year-old Skyler Woods of Hawk Point, Missouri, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.