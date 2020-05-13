$2.6 M going to St. Louis area organizations helping to feed people during the pandemic

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced $2.6 million in grants to five organizations that provide food to people struggling during this pandemic.

Operation Food Search says that the rate of food insecurity was 14 percent before the pandemic. It is now at 41 percent and many people don’t know where their next meal will come from. They are working with others to help produce more drive-thru food distribution centers.

Operation Food Search is also working on providing food for children who no longer receive food through schools. Children will be able to access meals at locations set up at libraries and some schools.

The St. Louis Area Food Bank says that they are seeing a 30 percent increase in demand. They have 58 drive-thru food distribution events scheduled in May. They plan on delivering 10 million meals by June 30.

Link Market is an organization that provides food through pop-up centers in food deserts. Click here to identify an area or group that needs to receive meals.

The Urban League of St. Louis says that they have served 13,000 people over six weeks. They will be delivering food and other items directly to households. They say that 75 percent of people they serve tell them that they have never been through a food line.

Pot Bangerz is working on feeding families and helping the homeless to find permanent housing.

Charities receiving federal grant money:

$1.3 million to Operation Food Search.

$755,000 to St. Louis Area Food Bank.

$500,000 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

$110,000 to Link Market.

$27,000 to Pot Bangerz

Through the federal CARES Act $17.5 million in grants to help businesses impacted by the pandemic. St. Louis County says that they have had over 2,000 applications. There are over 30,000 businesses in St. Louis County. The Deadline to submit an application is May 17.

Guidelines for businesses opening on Monday, May 18 have been posted on stlcorona.com.