2 best friends killed in south county car crash

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. – Two best friends who were close like sisters died together Sunday night in a single-car accident. Friends and family stopped by all day Tuesday bringing flowers and balloons to a make-shift memorial that stands where the fatal accident happened.

“They rode together, lived together, and died together,” Amy Zander the victims mother said.

Family members of 18-year-old Heather Derickson and 20-year-old Hailey Webb said they were soulmates and best friends.

They both graduated from Oakville high school and was attending St. Louis Community College.

“Hailey was just accepted into nursing school in the Fall and Heather switched her degree to business,” Zander said.

St. Louis County Police said the accident happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Providence Place Drive in South County.

When police arrived, they found both young women dead.

Investigators said the Mazda Sedan they were in was traveling South on Lemay Ferry road. Derickson, who was driving, struck a tree after losing control.

While police have not said why they ran off the road, you may recall Sunday night there was a little snow in the area.

Family members said they both had a promising future ahead of them and loved helping in the community.

“They lived life to the fullest and they were going to school, making big plans to take on this world and they wanted to share love and kindness to everyone,” Zander said. “They were soul mates, they were meant to be sisters.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.

