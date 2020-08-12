2 boys who drowned in Illinois River ID’d as young brothers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Moderna's COVID-19 phase 3 clinical vaccine trial is looking for 30,000 participants across the country. Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development is looking for local adults above the age of 18 who have no known history of infection from the virus.

People enrolled in the study will be assigned to randomly receive the mRNA-1273 vaccine or a placebo. They will be given in two injections, 28 days apart.