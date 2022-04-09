BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles.

Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. A third vehicle then also struck the back of the car that crashed into the wrong way driver.

The driver traveling in the wrong direction, 28-year-old Laci Meyer of De Soto, Missouri, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver who collided with the wrong way vehicle, 63-year-old Rodney Sharp of St. Louis, was also killed in the accident. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the third car involved, 36-year-old Chauntay Carey of St. Louis, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.