2 deputies shot and injured Saturday night in Franklin County, Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that two of their deputies were shot at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a deputy tried to stop a car at I-44 and Hwy 50. The driver of the car refused to yield and fled east on Hwy AT. The driver then pulled into a business parking lot near the intersection of Hwy AT and Hwy 100.

Two deputies, in separate vehicles, pulled into the business lot. When the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop, the driver got out of his car and started shooting into the deputies’ cars.

One deputy was shot in the shoulder. The second deputy was shot in the arm and shoulder.

The deputies returned fire and struck the suspect.

The deputies were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also transported to a hospital and his conditions is not known.