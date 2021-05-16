2 firefighters injured after partial building collapse in north St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – Two firefighters were injured this morning fighting a fire in the 4100 block of Kennerly. The fire was at a vacant two story brick building which partially collapsed.
“Firefighters were taking a quick look into the building, as we had a report of persons trapped, when the parapet wall collapsed onto the porch, temporarily trapping the firefighters,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
According the the St. Louis Fire Department Twitter page, two firefighters were injured. One was transported in serious/stable condition, and the other was treated and released on scene.