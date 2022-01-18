2 in custody after police pursuit ends in Downtown St. Louis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A police pursuit started in Collinsville, Illinois early Tuesday morning after a car sped away from a traffic stop.

Multiple agencies chased it southbound on I-55 and across the Martin Luther King Bridge. The chase then went westbound on I-44. During the chase, officers used spike strips to pop the car’s tires. The man and woman inside finally bailed out along I-44 near the Madison Street exit in Downtown St. Louis.

After a short foot chase police used a canine to track them down and take them into custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News