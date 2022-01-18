2 in custody after police pursuit ends in Downtown St. Louis

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A police pursuit started in Collinsville, Illinois early Tuesday morning after a car sped away from a traffic stop.

Multiple agencies chased it southbound on I-55 and across the Martin Luther King Bridge. The chase then went westbound on I-44. During the chase, officers used spike strips to pop the car’s tires. The man and woman inside finally bailed out along I-44 near the Madison Street exit in Downtown St. Louis.

After a short foot chase police used a canine to track them down and take them into custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.