2 juveniles in custody after off duty police officer shot in the arm in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two juveniles are in custody after an off-duty St. Louis City police officer was shot in the arm overnight in downtown St. Louis.

Police say the 47-year-old officer was working a secondary job at north 10th Street and Convention Plaza around midnight.

According to officials, he was sitting in his car wearing plain clothes with a tactical vest that said ‘Police’ when he saw two juveniles approach his vehicle.

One of the suspects ran towards him firing shots; striking the officer in the arm. The off duty officer was able to drive his car to a safe location. He never returned fire, police said.

The officer was able to radio in the description of the suspects. Responding officers found two juveniles and took them into custody. Police did not release their ages.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

The officer is expected to recover from his injury. He has 24 years of law enforcement experience.

The investigation is ongoing.