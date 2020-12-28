We now know the names of two people killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 on Saturday night.
It happened shortly after 11:30 near Walcott.
State police say a car driven by 30-year-old Amanda Countryman of Compton, Illinois was driving east in the westbound lanes and hit a car head-on.
Countryman was killed, as was a passenger in the other car — 28-year-old Connor Reisenbigler of New York.
The driver of that car was taken to Genesis East. No word on his condition at this time.
Latest headlines:
- Police searching for Florida man accused of killing mom of 4 in North Carolina
- AstraZeneca: Shot will be effective against COVID-19 variant
- 2 killed in I-80 head-on crash identified
- Utah football star Ty Jordan died after accidentally shooting self, authorities say
- Missouri’s top school districts of 2021