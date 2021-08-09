2 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire harzards

ST. LOUIS– New Widetech is recalling about 2 million dehumidifiers. They are sold under 20 brand names. The recall says they could overheat and catch on fire.

New Widetech has received about 107 reports of the issue with about $17 million in property damage.

The products were made in China and are under some brand names like Amana, Arctic Aire, Danby, Friedrich, Honeywell, and Whirlpool.

You can learn more about the products involved and the recall on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.