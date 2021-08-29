2-month-old dies in two-vehicle crash near Edwardsville Friday morning

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. – Illinois State Police report a 2-month-old baby boy from Granite City, Illinois died in a two-vehicle crash that happened on westbound I-270, east of I-255 in Edwardsville on Friday, August 27th at around 10 a.m.

Police say the right-hand lane was shut down for work crews and a car was stopped waiting to merge to the left. When the car merged left into the middle lane it was rear-ended by another car traveling in the middle lane.

The two-month-old passenger of the car that was rear-ended was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.