2 more Cook County detainees die after positive virus tests

CHICAGO (AP) – The Cook County sheriff’s office says two more jail detainees who tested positive for the coronavirus have died. Their deaths bring to six the number of jail detainees who have died after testing positive for the virus.

The sheriff’s office operates the jail and says it also is awaiting test results to determine if the virus played a role in the death of Antoine Stewart, a correctional officer whose body was found Sunday in his home in the Chicago suburb of Crestwood.

The department announced Monday that 47-year-old correctional officer Sheila Rivera died Sunday as a result of complications due to the virus.