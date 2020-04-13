Breaking News
IL: 720 deaths/20,852 cases; MO: 110 deaths/4,160 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

2 more deaths recorded in the City of St. Louis, total now stands at 19

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Health Department is reporting 2 additional deaths in the city from the COVID-19 virus. Both of the victims are African-American, one in his 50s, the other in his 60s.  Their deaths bring the total number of deaths in the city to 19.

The city on Sunday says the total number of residents infected with the COVID-19 virus stands at 645, 204  people are being monitored, and 10 cases are pending.

To find out more information on the cases you can view the dashboard of cases at this link.

