2 officers struck while responding to crash on I-64 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A portion of I-64 has been shut down after two officers were struck Monday evening. All lanes of traffic have been closed at Boyle Avenue as police investigate.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. while the officers were responding to an unrelated accident, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“While they were talking to the persons who had been involved in the other accident, another car comes barreling through,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “Both officers were struck, and apparently some of the other persons who were standing nearby were struck as well.”

Both officers were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. Hayden said he spoke to the officers, who were stable but in a lot of pain. They have to get X-rays to determine the extent of their injuries.

It’s unclear how many other people were hit, but Hayden said their conditions vary.

Hayden said they have identified the driver involved, but it’s unclear whether that person will be charged.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.