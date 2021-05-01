2 people arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails in St. Charles residential area, business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two people are in custody after throwing Molotov cocktails in a St. Charles residential area and business Friday.

Police say at about 6:15 p.m., they responded to the 3400 block of Greiner for a report of two people throwing Molotov cocktails.

Witnesses say 23-year-old Rashaad Cotton threw a Molotov cocktail in the street which exploded and caused damage to the front yard of a residence while saying he did not care about the neighborhood.

Cotton then left the area in a silver Hyundai Elantra with a 16-year-old female and a 26-year-old woman.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers received reports of the three throwing a Molotov cocktail at Sauce on the Side located in the Streets of St. Charles

Police said a woman sitting on the patio outside of the business suffered a minor burn to her thigh.

About 5 minutes later, police received reports the Hyundai crashed near the intersection of N. 5th St. at Bass Pro.

When officers arrived at the crash, they attempted to arrest Cotton where he resisted. He was handcuffed after being pepper-sprayed. Two officers were injured attempting to arrest him.

The 16-year-old was also arrested.

The 26-year-old woman, who was in the Hyundai with her infant child, was interviewed by police. Her involvement is under investigation.

St. Charles Police said they were able to find out Cotton was recently fired from Sauce on the Side and was angry over his termination. The first incident in the 3400 block of Greiner was to test the Molotov cocktail in preparation for the incident at Sauce on the Side.

Cotton has been charged with one count of arson 1st degree, 2 counts of assault 1st degree, assault 3rd degree-special victim, knowing burning or exploding, 2 counts of armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. Cotton is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The 16-year-old girl is being held at a detention facility,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News