2 people arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails in St. Charles residential area, business

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two people are in custody after throwing Molotov cocktails in a St. Charles residential area and business Friday.

Police say at about 6:15 p.m., they responded to the 3400 block of Greiner for a report of two people throwing Molotov cocktails.

Witnesses say 23-year-old Rashaad Cotton threw a Molotov cocktail in the street which exploded and caused damage to the front yard of a residence while saying he did not care about the neighborhood.

Cotton then left the area in a silver Hyundai Elantra with a 16-year-old female and a 26-year-old woman.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers received reports of the three throwing a Molotov cocktail at Sauce on the Side located in the Streets of St. Charles

Police said a woman sitting on the patio outside of the business suffered a minor burn to her thigh.

About 5 minutes later, police received reports the Hyundai crashed near the intersection of N. 5th St. at Bass Pro.

When officers arrived at the crash, they attempted to arrest Cotton where he resisted. He was handcuffed after being pepper-sprayed. Two officers were injured attempting to arrest him.

The 16-year-old was also arrested.

The 26-year-old woman, who was in the Hyundai with her infant child, was interviewed by police. Her involvement is under investigation.

St. Charles Police said they were able to find out Cotton was recently fired from Sauce on the Side and was angry over his termination. The first incident in the 3400 block of Greiner was to test the Molotov cocktail in preparation for the incident at Sauce on the Side.

Cotton has been charged with one count of arson 1st degree, 2 counts of assault 1st degree, assault 3rd degree-special victim, knowing burning or exploding, 2 counts of armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. Cotton is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The 16-year-old girl is being held at a detention facility,