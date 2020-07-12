2 police officers injured while clearing protesters’ from City Hall, 7 protesters arrested

Protesters have set up camp outside of St. Louis City Hall on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The group, Occupy City Hall STL, said they will stay on the grounds until St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson resigns. Petitions with 60 thousand signatures have been collected, for her to resign. The group is angry that Krewson read peoples names and addresses of those that want to defund the police, during her daily facebook feed. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis Police officers Suffered injuries Sunday morning while clearing protesters from their make-shift campsite outside City Hall.

St Louis City Police told FOX 2 seven protesters were arrested.

They face a wide range of charges – assault, trespassing, interfering with arrest, drug possession, and parole violation.

Officer Brian Percich said after one protester was taken into custody he claimed to have COVID-19 and deliberately coughed and spit on the police. That protester was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The protesters cut the ties holding the barricades together and knocked them down to enter the property.

The barricades are again in place.

People have been protesting outside City Hall since Wednesday, demanding Mayor Krewson resign after announcing the names and addresses of those who had sent her letters regarding the policing budget.