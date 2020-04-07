2 St. Charles County medical facilities report COVID-19 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - St. Charles County is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at two separate medical facilities.

The first outbreak started at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation center on March 25, and just Monday the nursing home confirmed they have another new case of COVID-19.

So far 35 residents and seven staff members there have tested positive for Coronavirus. Three individuals have died in relation to the disease.

Also, Centerpoint Psychiatric Hospital, a private facility in St. Charles County has 18 cases of coronavirus. Fifteen staff members and three patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at Centerpoint said they don’t understand how this outbreak happened. They said they implemented a lockdown and issued face masks before it was even recommended. Staff members at the facility said they also did their own COVID-19 testing to make sure they were getting results back in a timely manner.

Centerpoint Hospital works with psychiatric patients and people battling drug and alcohol abuse.

The facility said they are now working with the CDC and county health officials to figure out why they had so many cases and what to do next.