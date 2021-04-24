2 St. Louis organizations hold virtual vigil for homicide victims

ST. LOUIS – A virtual vigil was held to honor homicide victims Saturday.
The vigil was put on by The Crime Victim Center and the Homicide, Ministers & Community Alliance.
Since 2009, the two organizations have reached out to families of over 1,000 homicide victims in the area.
Those taking part in the vigil included St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden, County Police Chief Mary Barton, and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
The organizations help families navigate the loss, confusion, shock, and heartbreak of losing a loved one to homicide.