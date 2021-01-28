2 teens charged for killing SIUE student in ‘random’ off-campus shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ill – Two teens have been charged for the death of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student after a ‘random’ shooting earlier this month.

The Madison County State’s Attorney charged 16-year-old Jacob Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz for shooting and killing Mooneer Damra, 26.

The shooting happened Jan. 14 just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 270 and Route 157.

Damra was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Godoy and Ortiz was first charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Godoy was also charged with attempted murder until Damra died Wednesday, Jan. 28 from his injuries.

Now, Godoy and Ortiz both face two counts of first-degree murder. Their bails are set at one million dollars.

Jimmy Ortiz and Jacob Godoy (Courtesy: Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)