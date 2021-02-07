2-year-old child wounded in shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police report a two-year-old child was shot in the hand Saturday evening in Spanish Lake.

St. Louis County police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 12000 block of Garden Lane a little after 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they found the two-year-old child was the victim of a shooting. The child was taken to an area hospital by a family member. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening in nature and the child is expected to survive.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the child was left alone inside a bedroom with a firearm. The firearm was accidentally discharged and the child was shot in the hand.

No other injuries were reported.

This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.