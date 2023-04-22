ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory for a 2-year-old girl. Lay-lonny West is described as being two feet tall and 60 pounds.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and a birthmark on her left thumb. She was last seen wearing a purple tie-dye shirt and pants. Thomas forcefully removed his child, Leilani, from the child’s mother after the child’s mother broke up with him.

Thomas has made statements indicating he may harm himself and has refused to speak with law enforcement when contacted by telephone.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.