2-year-old therapy goat provides comfort to those in need

GEORGIA – You may have heard about therapy dogs, but how about a therapy goat?

Moonpie, a 2-year-old Nigerian Dwarf goat, has visited nursing homes and schools to help people dealing with anxiety and issues with communicating and socializing.

The goat’s owner, a special education professor at Georgia Southern University says the animal’s calm demeanor helps people feel more comfortable.

Moonpie even has her own Instagram page where you can track the goat’s adventures and the people the goat helps along the way.