O’FALLON, Ill. – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Ivan Marshall was shot in the 400 block of Regency Park at about 10 p.m. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect left the area “in an earlier model 4-door, light gold or tan colored, sedan which is missing the rear passenger side hub cap.”

The restaurant Bella Milano is near where the shooting happened. The restaurant said in a Facebook post that Marshall worked there.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling after the events of last night. We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our Bella Milano family member Ivan,” Bella Milano said. “Our condolences and support are with his friends, family, and coworkers during this difficult time.”

The O’Fallon Police Department has requested assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Command Post at 618-624-9399, or call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 Ext. 0.