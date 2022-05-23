O’FALLON, Ill. – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Ivan Marshall was shot in the 400 block of Regency Park at about 10 p.m. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect left the area “in an earlier model 4-door, light gold or tan colored, sedan which is missing the rear passenger side hub cap.”

The O’Fallon Police Department has requested assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Command Post at 618-624-9399, or call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 Ext. 0.