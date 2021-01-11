2,000 expected at Governor Mike Parson’s inauguration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – About 2,000 people are expected to attend Governor Mike Parson’s inauguration ceremony in Jefferson City Monday.

It will happen on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol at about noon. Parson kicked off his inauguration celebration Saturday in his hometown of Bolivar. More than 100 of the Parson’s family and friends gathered at Southwest Baptist University for a prayer service. Parson’s brother said the final blessing at the service.

The inauguration also kicks off the celebration of 200 years of Missouri becoming a state. The official anniversary happens in August.

The ceremony will begin with a performance from the Missouri State University chorus at about 11:00 a.m. The joint session of the legislature will convene on the capitol lawn before other state elected officials like Attorney General Eric Schmitt, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe are sworn in.

Governor Parson will take his oath of office at noon and then deliver a speech which is expected to last about 15 minutes.