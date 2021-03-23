2,000 school employees to be vaccinated in St. Louis County today and tomorrow

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Health Department is holding its first mass vaccination event Tuesday and Wednesday for those who are pre-registered.
The event is for school workers and it will be held at the St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley campus.
As many as 2,000 pre-registered school employees could be vaccinated.
As St. Louis County prepares for a dramatic increase in its COVID vaccine supply, county officials are looking for volunteers to help distribute this new surge of doses. County Executive Dr. Sam Page called on primary care physicians and other medical providers to sign up to administer vaccines in their offices or clinics.
The feds recently expanded the list of who qualifies to administer the shots. The list now includes dentists, eye doctors, veterinarians and midwives.