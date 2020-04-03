2020 Fair St. Louis and America’s Birthday Parade canceled for ‘safety of our community’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade have canceled their 2020 events scheduled for July 2, 3 & 4, in downtown St. Louis. This year would have marked the 40th Fair Saint Louis and the 138th America’s Birthday Parade.

“While we are saddened to cancel two of our region’s most popular and free Fourth of July

celebrations, the safety of our community is of utmost importance to us,” writes David Estes, Chairman, Fair Saint Louis. “Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade embody the prideful spirit of our city, and over the past few weeks, we’ve seen that spirit shine so brightly within our community as we face this unthinkable challenge together.”

The event is set in July. That is months later than many of the stay-at-home orders issued by St. Louis City and many other counties and states.