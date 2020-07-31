2020 gave us one of the wettest Julys on record

ST. LOUIS – The past 48 hours of rainfall has suddenly jumped July 2020 onto the list of wettest Julys in St. Louis history (going back to 1874). Thursday’s calendar day rainfall of 2.34 inches set a new record for most rain on July 30th.

