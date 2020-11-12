2020 Safe Shopping Guide shows parents what children’s products have been recalled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released his annual Safe Shopping Guide which highlights hazardous toys, children’s products and household items that have been recalled during the past year to help Illinois families ensure a safe holiday shopping season.

The 2020 Safe Shopping Guide has detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year. Items include children’s toys and clothes with high levels of lead and children’s furniture that are an entrapment or falling risk.

Throughout 2020 more than 30 children’s products have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 2020 Safe Shopping guide is a great resource to help families avoid purchasing these recalled products on the secondhand market.

“I encourage parents, grandparents, guardians and anyone who is purchasing a gift for a child to review the Safe Shopping Guide before starting their holiday shopping,” Raoul said.

Click here to view and download the 2020 Safe Shopping Guide.