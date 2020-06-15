2020 Saint Louis Art Fair canceled

ST. LOUIS – The 2020 Saint Louis Art Fair has been canceled.

The Cultural Festivals Board of Directors made the announcement Monday. In lieu of the in person event, they will hold a virtual art fair September 11-13.

“The virtual experience will provide browsers and buyers the opportunity to meet outstanding artists, see their work, and hear their stories,” Executive Director Sarah Umlauf said.

A news release from Cultural Festivals and the Saint Louis Art Fair said virtual visitors will still be able to enjoy staples of the 27-year-old event, such as visiting online art booths, online performances, children can enjoy online “Creative Castle” activities and the annual commemorative print will be celebrated.

The release said more details on the Virtual Saint Louis Art Fair 2020 along with a complete schedule will be updated on saintlouisartfair.com within the next 60 days.