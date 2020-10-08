2020 U.S. Championships to take place virtually Oct 8-29

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. – Preparations are underway for the start of the U.S Chess Championships at the Chess Club Hall of Fame.

47 of America’s best chess players will compete for more than $330,900 in total prizes.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s tournament will be held online. Championship rounds begin daily at 1:00 p.m. starting Friday and run through the end of the month.

You can watch the tournament live on by clicking here or on the STL Chess Club’s Youtube and Twitch where live coverage of all the games will be provided.

An opening ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. October 8.

