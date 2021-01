ST. LOUIS – The 2021 St. Louis Pagan Picnic has been canceled because of COVID.

The picnic was scheduled for the first weekend in June. The organizers said they have taken many factors into consideration before deciding to cancel the event.

“Above all we have taken into consideration the health and safety of our attendees, vendors, and staff,” they said.

Organizers said they are going to do everything they can to bring the Pagan Picnic back safely in 2022.