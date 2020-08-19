Another St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Wednesday morning.

According to Tracy Panus, a county police spokesman, the officer was assigned to the Division of Special Operations. It’s not known how the officer contracted the virus.

This is the 20th member of the police department to test positive for COVID. The first employee tested positive on March 28.

Police said the potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned. 16 of the 20 have already recovered and returned to duty.