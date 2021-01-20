21-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Florissant Tuesday at about 11:47 a.m.

Trevon Wright was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Dunn Road. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

