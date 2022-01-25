$22 million at stake: St. Louis gets more time for Loop Trolley plan

A Loop trolley slows to pick up a new driver, during the last day of operation of the failed, 2.2 mile streetcar. The U.S. government paid for about two-thirds of the $51.5 million Loop Trolley, a system running from University City’s Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. The system opened in November of 2018 after years of delays. The trolley system says it needs nearly $1 million to keep operating since ridership has been low, but no one has come forward to save the system. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS- In a brief meeting of the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District board Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the Federal Transportation Administration has granted her requested a one-month extension for the board to come up with a plan to restore service for the project, or risk losing millions of dollars in clawed-back funding.

Jones, who now heads the TDD board, has long been an opponent of the project, but on Tuesday repeated her fears that defaulting on the federal funding for the Trolley would also have a potential negative impact on other projects down the road seeking federal dollars. She said her administration is still reviewing previous budgets and options.

The FTA told the board late last year that it needed to come up with a plan to provide at least four day Trolley service on the 2.2 mile track with three cars starting no later than June 1. It generated less than $33,000 in 11 months of operation before shutting down in December 2019.

The federal government spent more than $36 million on the Trolley’s construction and other projects done at the same time. The FTA could take $22.1 million back without a new proposal.

“We will continue to have conversations with business owners and organizations along the trolley route to see how we can best use the trolley as an asset,” Jones said. “I m committed to fixing it because St. Louis City and St. Louis County do not have $22 million to give back to the federal government.

The TDD board will meet again next month before the March 1 deadline.