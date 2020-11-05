22 of 23 elementary, middle Parkway schools have positive COVID cases -holds in-person learning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A COVID outbreak prevents one large St. Louis area school district from moving forward with plans to allow younger students to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the Parkway School District have been attending school on a hybrid model for the past couple of weeks.

The plan was to let them attend in-person classes full time starting Nov. 9, but that is now all on hold because of COVID.

Parkway officials say 22 of the 23 elementary and middle schools have positive COVID cases and are dealing with quarantines.

They say more than 300 students are under a 14-day quarantine and over 80 teachers and staff have been impacted by the virus.

School district leaders say most of the 400 people quarantined are for possible covid exposure. 53 of the students, staff, and teachers are infected with the coronavirus.

While the district handles the outbreak, Parkway High School students will continue with the hybrid model that they are currently using.

The district’s superintendent continues to encourage everyone to follow health safety guidelines.

