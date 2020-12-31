22-year-old in custody for shooting, killing man on Metro Bus Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A person has been charged with shooting and killing a man on a Metro Bus in Bellefontaine Tuesday.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police say video surveillance from the bus shows 22-year-old Dion Raney got on the bus with the victim at Highway 367 and Parker. They sat next to each other.

At some point, Raney began disrupting other passengers which led to the bus driver asking him to control his language.

Raney then sat down and whispered to the victim, pulled out a gun, pointed it in the victim’s face, and pulled the trigger.

The gun appeared to have misfired so Raney reloaded the chamber of the gun, pointed it at the victim’s face again, and fired it hitting the man, killing him.

Raney appeared to have tried to shoot at the victim a few more times.

He then reloaded the gun and waved it around the bus while yelling at the passengers.

The bus driver immediately stopped and pulled over.

After getting on and off the bus a few times, Raney walked to a nearby Aldi store where he was arrested with his loaded gun.

Police say while he was being taken to the station, Raney made a “spontaneous” statement about killing someone.

Police say the surveillance footage and witness statements give evidence that Raney and the victim knew each other.

Police also say Raney’s history of violence is also shown in a case he has pending for the abuse of child in St. Louis County.

Rainey has been charged with 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He is being held without bond.