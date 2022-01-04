$236 million Wildwood business park plan to get hearing Thursday

Plans for a business park containing more than 2.5 million square feet across nine buildings in Wildwood will be heard by a city planning committee this week. Courtesy: NorthPoint Development

ST. LOUIS–A Kansas City developer which has been behind nine industrial development projects in the greater St. Louis region from Earth City, MO to Edwardsville, Illinois is looking to Wildwood for its tenth project.

Thursday night, the city’s Development and Zoning review committee will discuss a $236 million dollar proposal from NorthPoint Development to bring a nine building business park to the corner of Centaur and Eatherton on Wildwood’s border with Chesterfield.

The property is already zoned as a Planned Industrial District.

The buildings would together total more than 2.5 million square feet with the projection of creating up to 1,300 jobs.

NorthPoint has developed logistics centers in Hazelwood, Wentzville, Earth City among other projects totaling nearly $1 billion in investment in the region according to its Wildwood proposal.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 at the Wildwood City Hall. Public comment will not be taken at the meeting and there is no vote scheduled on the project. The meeting can be seen on the city’s YouTube channel.